US Lawmakers Propose Bill To Rename Taipei Office As Taiwan Representative Office

Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office will be renamed as Taiwan Representative Office, in an attempt to enhance Taiwan’s standing, as a group of US Senators and congressmen proposed. The proposal comes as right now, due to the lack of official diplomatic ties and a formal embassy, the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office (TECRO) in the United States acts as a de facto embassy and represents Taiwan in the US.

US Senator Marco Rubio’s office, who chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee issued a statement which said that US Senators Marco Rubio and Bob Menendez introduced the Taiwan Representative Office Act (S. 3573), which is a bill that would direct the US Secretary of State to enter into negotiations to rename the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington, DC to the Taiwan Representative Office, which better reflects its status as Taiwan's diplomatic mission to the United States.

Taiwan is a vital partner of the United States

Rubio stated that in the Indo-Pacific region, Taiwan is a vital partner of the United States and an example beacon of democracy and that he can’t think of a better way to honour Taiwan's services to global stability than to rename their office in Washington, DC, the heart of American democracy, to reflect its true mission, according to US Senate Committee on Foreign Relations. He also stated that despite the Chinese Communist Party's best attempts to intimidate and coerce Taiwan, the United States must make it clear that hostile states have no right to claim sovereignty over democratic countries.

Bob Menendez stated that at a time of unprecedented international tension, and as Beijing continues to bully and coerce Taiwan, this important bill demonstrates the United States' critical support for the Taiwanese people, and for Taiwan's right, consistent with the Taiwan Relations Act, to determine its own future and to be able to enjoy greater respect and diplomatic space as a member of the international community, according to Sputnik.

Washington has continued to provide informal support to Taipei

Since 1980, Washington has continued to provide informal support to Taipei through the Taiwan Relations Act and TECRO, providing technical and economic assistance as well as military weapon shipments adequate to defend Taipei's autonomy from Beijing, according to Sputnik. China has accused the United States of being encouraging Taiwan for independence and has warned that if Taiwan declares independence, it will result in war.

(Inputs from ANI)

Image: Unsplash/ AP