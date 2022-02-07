US Lawmakers Propose Detailed Probe Into COVID-19 Origin, Biden Administration Responds

At least two years into the pandemic, United States lawmakers have proposed a detailed investigation into the origins of COVID-19 and president Joe Biden's administration addressed it. Two senior members of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labour, and Pensions have appealed to create a 12-member commission of private citizens with broad authority to probe into the source of the disease and how the current and former federal government responded to it.

The initiative appeared to have gained broader support among the members of both parties, Voice of America (VOA) News reported on Sunday.

The bill was proposed by two lawmakers, including Health Committee Chair Patty Murray (a Democrat from Washington) and the committee's senior Republican, Richard Burr from North Carolina. The party members modelled their approach on the investigation process into the 9/11 terrorist attacks of 2001.

The analysis proposal is a part of a larger piece of legislation called the 'Prepare for and Respond to Existing Viruses, Emerging New Threats and Pandemics Act' or the 'PREVENT Pandemics Act' in short.

PREVENT Pandemics Act

The bill proposed to Congress included creating a task force to investigate the origin of the pandemic, create a task force. In addition, it also aimed to expand the capacity of public health agencies to respond to similar outbreaks, boost research and development, and strengthen the supply chain for medical products, VOA News added.

The panel also said that the task force on the 'Response of the US to the COVID-19 Pandemic' will be vested with the authority to issue subpoenas to compel testimony and disclosure of records as and when required.

Speaking to VOA, co-founder of an advocacy group for pandemic-affected families known as Marked by COVID, Kristin Urquiza said that her organisation "has been calling for a commission or task force for well over a year."

She added, "It is a top priority for our families to really ensure that we have an accurate record of what happened and why."

Emphasising the necessity to understand the origin of the pandemic, she noted that it will not only provide answers as to why our loved ones were lost but also "help to pass on the learnings to ourselves and future generations for any mistakes that we made, and so that we can do better next time that there is a public health crisis."

Probe into COVID origin, federal response remained highly politicised

Meanwhile, VOA highlighted that discussions about the origin of COVID-19 and the subsequent response of the federal government remained highly politicised. In the initial days, former US President Donald Trump downplayed the severity of the pandemic, which was later adopted by his political supporters.

Republicans also blamed China to have biologically developed and released the virus from a laboratory in Wuhan, where it was first detected in late 2019. This created a divide between Republicans and Democrats, who supported World Health Organisation (WHO), suggesting that the virus migrated into the human population through close contact with animals.

The virus since then has modified into two more contagious versions namely - Delta and Omicron. Currently, some 7.64 crore Americans have contracted the virus with the death toll since the inception of the pandemic topping 9 lakh. Even with a downward trend, nearly 1,23,000 new cases were reported on February 5, taking the 7-day average to over 3 lakh.

