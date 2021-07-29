US Lawmakers To Introduce Bill To Shorten Foreign Students' Stay After Course Completion

US lawmakers are said to undertake a discussion on the elimination of a programme that allows foreign students to stay in the country after completion of their studies. The Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act, a legislation that would amend the Immigration and Nationality Act on the Optional Practical Training (OPT), is said to be introduced by Congressman Paul A Gosar along with Congressman Mo Brooks, Andy Biggs, and Matt Gaetz, Press Trust of India (PTI).

“What country creates a programme, but not a law, that rewards its businesses to fire citizen workers and replace them with foreign labour to pay the foreign labour less? The United States. The programme is called OPT and it reflects a complete abandonment of our own workers,” Paul A Gosar said.

Gosar first introduced the Fairness for High-Skilled Americans Act in the 116th Congress. He has also signed the legal documents in support of American workers in a lawsuit against the Department of Homeland Security to eliminate the OPT, PTI added. The OPT is a guest worker programme administered by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

The first job has become more difficult for Americans

Talking about the difficulty American students face due to OPT, Kevin Lynn, Founder of US Techworkers said, “Landing that first job outside of college will only become more difficult for young Americans." American universities formalise the role they play in crowding out opportunities once reserved for American graduates. "For this reason, the OPT must be eliminated,” PTI cited Lynn.

Optional practical training (OPT) is temporary employment that is directly related to an F1 student's major area of study, the US Citizenship and Immigration Services explained. Under this programme, an eligible students can apply to receive up to 12 months of OPT employment authorisation before completing their academic studies and/or after completing their academic studies. However, all periods of completion of OPT are deducted from the available period of post-completion OPT.

The OPT tends to openly undercut American workers, particularly higher-skilled workers and recent college graduates. The work institution often hires OPT applicants, which gives employers an actual tax incentive. This allows inexpensive foreign labour under the guise of "student training,” said Rosemary Jenks, Director of Government Relations, NumbersUSA.

OPT bypasses H-1B cap

This week I sponsored a 10-year moratorium on immigration until we can figure out how to put Americans first pic.twitter.com/L7zPvfQIDs — Rep. Paul Gosar, DDS (@RepGosar) July 23, 2021

Accordingly to reports, Gosar has alleged that the Optional Practical Training programme has found a way around the H-1B cap. It has permitted over 100,000 foreign entities to be admitted as students and thrive in the country for up to three years after graduation. These foreign student-workers are exempted from payroll taxes. This has allowed them to enjoy at least 10-15 per cent cheaper stay than a comparable American worker, he argued.

(Input: PTI) (Image input: Unsplash)