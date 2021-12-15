US Lawmakers Urge Joe Biden To Take Swift Action Against Russia After Ukraine Trip

Amid the ongoing tensions at the Ukraine-Russia border, a delegation of United States lawmakers who recently traveled to Ukraine, have requested the Biden administration to act swiftly against Russia, which includes the imposition of preemptive penalties.

In a CNN interview on Tuesday, Congressman Seth Moulton said after returning from the trip to Ukraine, "I learned that we have an important window in the next few weeks to deter further Russian aggression from happening, everything from a limited incursion to including a full-scale invasion."

During the trip to Kyiv, Moulton was joined by congressman Salud Carbajal, Ruben Gallego, Mike Waltz, as well as Joe Wilson. Moulton further stated that he had already sent a letter to the Biden government asking to undertake more proactive measures and detailing the types of weaponry the US needs to better equip Kyiv.

The Biden administration does not want to provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin

The Biden administration, according to Moulton, does not want to provoke Russian President Vladimir Putin, but instead wanted to focus on methods to dissuade Moscow. He stated that the weaponry deployed to Kyiv should match that policy. Furthermore, the delegation of Democrats and Republicans met on Saturday and Sunday with the head of Ukraine's special forces as well as US special operators and National Guard personnel who have been assisting the Ukrainian army with training exercises, as per the VOA news.

In addition to this, however, Moscow has frequently denied US claims that it is planning an attack on Ukraine, while also raising worries about the movement of NATO military equipment near Russian territory and a rise in the number of Western instructors in Donbas. Russia has also stated that it has the authority to move military within its borders.

As a part of a $60 million security deal, small weapons and arms delivered to Ukraine

Meanwhile, on December 9, small weapons as well as ammunition which were a part of a $60 million security deal, have been delivered to Ukraine, according to a US State Department spokesperson. This follows after the package was authorised by US President Joe Biden in September.

Pentagon spokesman John Kirby said earlier that the support will include both lethal and non-lethal elements, like Javelin anti-tank rockets. According to CNN, Kirby also stated that the final delivery of four counter mortar radars is still planned for early next year. It is worth noting that the US has recently handed around $450 million in security aid to Ukraine this year.

