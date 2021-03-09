US Lawmakers Urge Joe Biden To Help Defend Hong Kong's Freedom And Autonomy

A group of bipartisan lawmakers in the United States has called upon President Joe Biden to help Hong Kong defend its “autonomy” and “basic freedom”, which they say is being overrun by China’s Communist Party. According to news agency ANI, members of the Congressional Committee on China, which consists of both Democratic and Republican lawmakers, slammed China for announcing to reform Hong Kong’s electoral system to prevent opposition politicians from holding elected office.

“We are deeply concerned by the changes Beijing announced to Hong Kong's electoral system. These revisions will only continue to advance Beijing's ever-tightening grip on Hongkongers' autonomy, basic freedoms, and fundamental human rights. With these planned actions, the Chinese Communist Party is doubling down on its attempts to impose an authoritarian system on Hong Kong. Beijing is once again violating its binding international commitments under the 1984 Sino-British Joint Declaration and its obligations under Hong Kong's Basic Law," the lawmakers said in a joint statement. READ | Appeals court upholds conviction of Hong Kong businessman

NPC proposes changes

Last week, China’s National People’s Congress (NPC) announced changes were needed to ensure only “patriots” get elected to Hong Kong’s Legislative Council (LegCo). The proposed draft changes would allow Beijing to tighten its control over the former British colony even more. The changes would give the pro-Beijing Electoral Committee new powers, which will allow them to elect members of the Legislative Council and also scrutinize LegCo candidates to see if they are loyal to the mainland.

Hong Kong witnessed widespread protests last year after Beijing introduced the new National Security Law. The security law gave mainland China powers to detain pro-democracy lawmakers and anyone deemed a threat to Beijing’s authority in the city. Protesters called on Beijing to repeal the law as they took to the streets in large numbers to display their anger against authorities for backing the mainland.

City Executive Carrie Lam supported the law and urged protesters to give up their demands. Lam is also backing the recently announced proposed changes to the electoral system. It remains to be seen how the new proposed changes play out in Hong Kong and among the pro-democracy camp.

(With inputs from ANI)