US Lawmakers Write To Biden demanding Answers On Afghanistan, China And Terrorism 

President Joe Biden has received a letter from US lawmakers in which they ask a range of questions about the current situation in Taliban-controlled Afghanistan, including those relating to terrorism as well as nuclear weapons and infrastructure as well as military and women's safety.

In the letter dated August 24 and signed by 68 senators and representatives from the Senate and House of Representatives, the lawmakers insisted that Biden answer important questions about what transpired during the evacuation phase in Afghanistan and what his intentions are for the future.

US lawmakers write to Joe Biden

As per the letter, lawmakers said, "The situation in Afghanistan has rapidly metastasized into Taliban rule with reinstated oppression of women and girls, the repression of civil society, the displacement of countless Afghans from their homes who the Taliban then use force to prevent from fleeing Afghanistan, and a power vacuum that China seeks to fill by increasing its ties to the Taliban."

"The consequences of withdrawal from Afghanistan are not isolated to that country, or even to the Middle East region. The withdrawal carried geopolitical and strategic consequences that have already begun to unfold and will reverberate for decades," it added.

US lawmakers demand answers

The lawmakers said in a letter to Biden that the world has watched in surprise as the Taliban have taken control of Afghanistan with incredible speed, "the result of unforced errors made by withdrawing completely the small remaining footprint of our main military force from Afghanistan, and by needlessly delaying the evacuation of US personnel and Afghan partners."

The latest horrific blast outside Kabul's airport heightened tensions, prompting the United States to strike an Islamic State "planner" in Afghanistan. The United States also warned that there was a high risk of more explosions in the near future.

13 US service members were among the scores killed in the suicide bomb blast, which was claimed by an Islamic State affiliate in Afghanistan. This is the deadliest incident for US forces in Afghanistan in the previous ten years, according to the military.

(with inputs from AP)

Picture Credit: AP