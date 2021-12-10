US: Lawsuit Claims Suspect Posted Threats On Social Media Before Michigan School Shooting

On behalf of two survivors of the Michigan school shooting against the school system, a new lawsuit was filed Thursday. The lawsuit suggests that before the shooting, the suspect Ethan Crumbley made threats on social media days before killing four students. Parents of two survivors Jeffrey Franz and Brandi Franz are suing the Oxford Community School on behalf of their daughters, who are students of 12th and 9th grade at Oxford High School, as per a report by Fox News. One of the girls was wounded in the neck and the other narrowly escaped the bullets.

The case was filed in federal district court in Michigan on Thursday. The lawsuit stated that prior to the incident that occurred on November 30, Ethan Crumbley posted countdowns and threats on his social media accounts, warning of violent tendencies and murderous ideology. Crumbley allegedly tweeted the night before the shooting that he has transformed into Death, the world-destroying avenger.

Parents reportedly expressed their worries to Principal

On November 16, parents had reportedly expressed their worries to Principal Steven Wolf about Crumbley's threats made on social media. Wolf stated in an email to the parents on stating that he realise that he is repeating himself but there is no threat at the school. According to the lawsuit, school Superintendent Tim Thorne is also accused of sending communications and emails to parents at Oxford High School reassuring them that their children were safe at Oxford High School.

Thorne reportedly warned the kids, over the loudspeaker, to avoid disseminating information on social media, stressing that there were no threats that posed any harm to students at Oxford High School. Geoffrey Fieger, who is an attorney representing the Franz family stated that he did not hear any explanation from the school administration at a press conference Thursday afternoon.

He also stated that they put the lives of the children in danger by not taking severe actions in the initial time, according to CNN. He claims that the youngsters would have been protected.

Students who lost their lives

The Franz family claims that the school district and its employees were aware of threats made on Crumbley's social media accounts. 16-year-old Tate Myre, 14-year-old Hana St. Juliana, Madisyn Baldwin, who was 17 years old, and 15-year-old Justin Shilling were the four students killed in the shooting.

Image: AP