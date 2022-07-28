US: Lawsuit Filed Against Sesame Street-themed Park Over Alleged Racial Discrimination

A family in the United States has filed a case against a Sesame Street-themed amusement park alleging racial discrimination against children. On Wednesday, July 27, a lawsuit was filed in Pennsylvania federal court against the amusement park's parent company SeaWorld Parks & Entertainment. The lawsuit alleged that staff members masquerading as Sesame Street characters only entertained White visitors during a "Meet and Greet" event at the amusement park, CNN reported. The case, filed on behalf of Quinton Burns and his children, further claimed that the costumed characters refused to interact with coloured visitors.

According to the lawsuit, the Sesame Street characters "Elmo," "Ernie," "Telly Monster," and "Abby Cadabby" ignored the Burns family and all other Black attendees, and refused to interact with them. It further claimed that company leadership was previously aware that the four performers held racial biases. The incident happened last month and caused resentment on social media.

Theme park issues apology after the incident

After the incident, the theme park issued an apology and stated that the actor wearing the Rosita suit was simply unable to see the girl owing to the restricted range of vision of the costume. Further, Sesame Place also pledged to provide its staff with further training. "We will review the lawsuit and are committed to delivering an inclusive, equitable and entertaining experience for all our guests," Sesame Place said in a statement, as per CNN. The lawsuit urged the court to order the park personnel to formally apologise to Black Americans in addition to making financial demands.

Video shows costume character ignoring coloured children

Meanwhile, a woman named Jezzy Jodi posted a video on Instagram showing how the costume character ignored her children at the park. The costume character "Rosita" is shown in the nine-second video offering high-fives to two other children and a mother while indicating "no" and veering away from two black girls who had their arms out for a hug. "We were on our way out of sesame place and the kids wanted to stop to see the characters. This disgusting person blatantly told our kids NO then proceeded to hug the little white girl next to us," she wrote whing sharing the video.

(Image: @__jodiii__/Instagram)