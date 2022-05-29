As America remains under shock after the horrific Texas mass shooting that killed 19 students, several US leaders have signalled openness to some stricter gun restrictions. However, US Republican party leader Lauren Boebert did not seem to warm up to the idea of gun law reforms. Speaking on Fox News' Hannity Special, she justified that planes weren't banned after the coordinated terrorist attack on September 11, 2001.

"When 9/11 happened, we did not ban planes. We secured the cockpit," the US Republican representative from Colorado said.

Boebert further explained that while she wanted a more secure environment for children in US schools, it must not come at the cost of disarming law-abiding citizens. "I want our schools secured. I want children protected and I want teachers that can protect themselves and their students. And you know what? We can achieve this without trying to disarm law-abiding citizens," Boebert said.

A strong supporter of firearms, the Republican representative opposed gun control laws ahead of the 2020 Presidential elections in the US. According to a Daily Beast report, politician and businesswoman, Boebert owns a restaurant where employees are permitted to carry weapons openly.

Boebert: When 9/11 happened, we didn’t ban planes pic.twitter.com/nvWUBz8KNO — Acyn (@Acyn) May 27, 2022

Earlier Boebert also took a sweep at former US President Barack Obama for a tweet linking the Texas shooting incident to the second anniversary of George Floyd- the 46-year-old Black man who was killed in broad daylight by police officer Derek Chauvin in Minneapolis.

Texas school massacre

At least 21 people, including 19 innocent children were killed in the Robb Elementary School shootout on May 24. The assailant, identified as Salvador Ramos, from Uvalde High school, went on a killing spree after he shot his grandmother in the face. At the school, he fired about 100 rounds of his AK-47-style handgun. According to reports, Ramos had two guns in his possession, which he purchased from a licensed dealer. About 4 days ahead of the shooting he also brought over 300 rounds from the same dealer. Although a lone act, the gunman had sent three private messages on Facebook to a friend in Germany, one of which included a note about "going to shoot up" the elementary school.

US leaders expedite calls for gun reform bill

Following the massacre and several such in past years, US leaders have expedited calls for stricter gun reforms in the country. Texas Governor Gregg Abbott, US majority leader at the Senate Chuck Schumer as well as US President Joe Biden have pushed for bolstering gun measures after the heartwrenching incident, which came just 10 days after an 18-year-old killed 10 people in New York's Buffalo in a racially-motivated crime. While Biden stated that the second amendment on guns is "not absolute", Sen. Schumer pledged to renew his efforts to tighten gun-control laws. In an emotional address to the GOP leaders, Sen. Chris Murphy was also pleased to find a "common denominator" to stop mass shootings in the US.

Just to note, the state of Texas currently allows permitless carry of guns, a law passed in 2021. Over the years, the lawmakers have focused on loosening gun measures, by pushing for school teachers to carry guns for "safety."

(Image: AP)