US Congress leaders to meet Treasury Secretary ahead of stimulus bill vote

Top four leaders of US Congress will meet with US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin on March 22, hours before a crucial procedural vote to advance the stimulus bill, international media reported citing sources with knowledge of the plans. The massive stimulus bill could cost up to $1.5 trillion and is reportedly aimed at battling the economic impact. According to reports, the plan includes $300 billion for small businesses across the United States.

According to reports, the meeting is supposed to take place in Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s office and will also include House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. While negotiators are close to a deal on the Senate side, it’s still uncertain whether Pelosi will get behind it or will seek to make changes to the measure when it gets to the House, international media reported.

US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that the Trump administration is planning to give $1000 per adult and $500 per child amid the coronavirus crisis. Speaking to international media, the top White House official reportedly said that the direct money transfer will be a part of $1 trillion stimulus package that the administration has announced to absorb the shockwaves of the economic downturn due to the pandemic. "So, for a family of four, that's a $3,000 payment. As soon as Congress passes this, we get this out in three weeks. And then six weeks later, if the president still has a national emergency, we'll deliver another $3,000,” said Mnuchin.

Education affected

Not only trade, but the virus has effected education as well. Recently, US President Trump announced the cancellation of standardized tests in K-12 schools. The United States Secretary of Education, Betsy DeVos, said that students need to focus more on staying healthy. She also mentioned that the students will be unable to give their best in exams in this environment and that at this point in time, high-stakes tests are not considered by students or teachers.

Image Credits: AP