US Lectures India, Calls For 'targeted Sanctions On Indian Govt Agencies'

The White House has issued its first response to the annual report of the U.S. Commission on Religious Freedom where it has recommended including India in Countries of Particular Concern (CPC) countries. A federal US commission has urged the Biden administration to impose targeted sanctions on Indian government agencies and officials responsible for “severe violations” of religious freedom in the country by freezing their assets.

On being asked whether the State Department is going to consider including India in the list of CPC countries, the State Department Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel stated that USCIRF is not a branch of the State Department, or the Executive Branch, and its report reflects the importance of religious freedom to the American people. He added that the report is "Not Entirely Conclusive".

Patel said, "What I will say is that the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom is an independent U.S. commission established to provide policy recommendations to the President, the Secretary of State, and Congress. It is not a branch of the State Department or the Executive Branch, and its report reflects the importance of religious freedom to the American people".

He further said, "While the report’s recommendations for designations overlap to some extent with the State Department’s lists of Countries of Particular Concern (CPC), it is not entirely conclusive. Governments or other entities that have questions or comments about this report should reach out to the commission directly".

US commission seeks sanctions on Indian agencies over ‘violation’ of religious freedom

The US Commission for International Religious Freedom (USCIRF) in its annual report on religious freedom asked the US State Department to designate India as a “country of particular concern” on the status of religious freedom along with several other nations. The USCIRF has been making similar recommendations to the State Department since 2020, which have not been accepted so far.

In its India section of the report, USCIRF alleged that in 2022, religious freedom conditions in India continued to worsen. Throughout the year, the Indian government at the national, state, and local levels promoted and enforced religiously discriminatory policies, including laws targeting religious conversion, interfaith relationships, the wearing of hijabs, and cow slaughter, which negatively impact Muslims, Christians, Sikhs, Dalits, and Adivasis (indigenous peoples and scheduled tribes).

“The national government also continued to suppress critical voices — particularly religious minorities and those advocating on their behalf — including through surveillance, harassment, demolition of property, and detention under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and by targeting nongovernmental organisations (NGOs) under the Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA),” the USCIRF alleged.

It is pertinent to mention that a “Country of Particular Concern” is a designation by the Secretary of State of a nation engaged in severe violations of religious freedom under IRFA. The CPC countries are:-