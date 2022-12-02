US Leukemia Patient Becomes 1st Woman & 3rd Person In The World To Be Cured Of HIV

In a scientific breakthrough, a woman in the US, a patient of leukaemia became the world’s first and the third person to date to be cured of HIV after receiving a stem cell transplant, according to the release published by Stem Cell Therapy Centre, Advanced Cells. The treatment was the first of a kind as it did not need antiretroviral therapy that could help many patients suffering from HIV.

The case was presented at the Conference on Retroviruses and Opportunistic Infections in the US city of Denver. It was the first involving umbilical cord blood to treat acute myeloid leukaemia, which starts in blood-forming cells in the bone marrow, according to the experts. The patient, a middle-aged woman of mixed race, has been in remission and has been free from HIV for 14 months now, the researchers stated, sharing the results of the treatment.

The patient is also without the need for potent treatments known as antiretroviral therapy, they added. After the therapy, the donor was “naturally resistant” to the AIDS-causing virus. Prior to this, at least two such cases occurred in males, one white and one Latino. Both received adult stem cells more frequently used in bone marrow transplants. But the new treatment can make it widely available to more people.

“This is now the third report of a cure in this setting, and the first in a woman living with HIV,” president-elect of the International AIDS Society, Sharon Lewin, said in a statement, according to advanced cells.

25 people suffering from HIV underwent transplants

The case was a part of the study that was conducted jointly by the University of California, Los Angeles and Johns Hopkins University in Baltimore. It involved 25 people who suffered from HIV to undergo transplants with stem cells for the treatment of cancer and other ailments. The treatment required the cancer patients to first undergo chemotherapy to kill off the cancerous immune cells. They would then receive transplant stem cells from individuals who have a specific genetic mutation lacking the receptors that could enable the virus to infect cells within their bodies.

As the treatment progressed, the cancer patient's immune systems were resistant to HIV, said the researchers. “Taken together, these three cases of a cure post stem cell transplant all help in teasing out the various components of the transplant that were absolutely key to a cure,” Lewin was quoted as saying.