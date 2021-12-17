US Lifts In-person Restrictions On Abortion Pill, Women Can Now Obtain Drug Via Mail

In a major ‘pro-choice’ step, the US Food and Drug Administration [USFDA] said on Thursday that it was going to permanently scrap the long-placed key restriction on abortion pills used to terminate pregnancies for women. The abortion pills can now be bought by mail and prescribed through telehealth medical consultations, the FDA announced after a federal judge ordered that such a step must be taken during the COVID-19 pandemic. The measure, as per the court, was integral to ensure the abortion rights to the women who may be seeking the procedure but have been facing issues due to the pandemic, The Associated Press reported.

Earlier, the pills could only be acquired after a proper prescription following an in-person visit with a certified health practitioner. As the new ruling is enacted, a prescription via an online consultation will now be sufficient for pregnant women to purchase the abortion pill. It can now be delivered to the women through the mail to their doorstep without any limitations. Although, for women’s health safety, those medical advisers or doctors prescribing the pill online will have to be certified and trained. Any woman across the United States who may be 10 weeks pregnant can order the abortion pill for herself. But the dispensing pharmacies need to have a certificate for delivering the medication.

Abortion pills gained popularity as procedure expensive

In the US, two major abortion pills mifepristone and misoprostol have been approved by the US FDA as an alternative to a medical procedure owing to its safety. A pregnant woman is first required to take a dose of mifepristone, which blocks pregnancy growth by reducing the body’s progesterone. Another pill misoprostol is taken up to 48 hours later that causes bleeding emptying the uterus and terminating the pregnancy. Often, the process is described as similar to a miscarriage, and women are advised not to do it without medical supervision if they are unsure. But the pills have gained popularity for terminating pregnancy among women mainly because the medication abortions are rather expensive and can be performed within the first few weeks of pregnancy. Due to the abortion clinics shutting down owing to the spread of the variant Omicron, the US Supreme Court was left with no option but to approve the delivery of abortion pills for the women.