US Likely To Approve Fourth COVID Vaccination Dose This Fall: Report

As the world prepares to mark the second anniversary of the World Health Organization's proclamation of the COVID-19 pandemic on March 11, more countries are distributing or debating the potential of distributing the fourth dose of coronavirus vaccination to their most vulnerable citizens. Leading public health officials in the United States say they are "extremely carefully" examining whether or not fourth doses are required.

Israel was the first country to offer fourth doses, stating in December that persons aged 60 and older, medical workers, and people with impaired immune systems who had waited at least four months after their third vaccinations were eligible. Last Monday, Sweden's Public Health Agency announced that second booster doses are now advised for all people aged 80 and up in the country.

Late last year, health officials in the United States highlighted that fourth doses were not yet required and that it was too early to discuss a possible fourth dose of coronavirus vaccine for most people. The US Food and Drug Administration is now continually looking at emerging data on the pandemic and variants in the United States and abroad in order to evaluate the possible utility and composition of booster doses, according to FDA spokesperson Alison Hunt, CNN reported.

The fourth dose could be advised as the season progresses

She confirmed that, while Dr Peter Marks, head of the FDA's Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, has stated that there is still a lot of uncertainty about how the pandemic will progress, a fourth dose could be advised as the season progresses.

The administration of flu vaccinations coincides with the fall season, which is convenient for individuals and makes scientific sense because of respiratory infections, such as the coronavirus and influenza, peak in the winter months.

If and when the FDA approves the fourth dose for the general population, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will analyse the data before making a recommendation for usage, as it has done with previous coronavirus vaccination recommendations. The number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in the United States has recently improved significantly. According to data from Johns Hopkins University, cases were down 44% from the previous week, hospitalizations were down 26%, and deaths were down 13%.

Although the CDC does not advocate fourth coronavirus vaccination doses for the general public, the agency modified its guidance in October to emphasise that certain persons who are moderately or severely immunocompromised may receive a fourth dose of Moderna or Pfizer/BioNTech vaccines.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: Unsplash