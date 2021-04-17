US Likely To Increase Number Of Soldiers In Afghanistan Before Withdrawal, Says Pentagon

Before completely pulling out its troops from Afghanistan, the US might increase the number of soldiers to ensure a safe and orderly drawdown, the Pentagon said on April 16. At present, there are a total of 28,000 troops stationed in the Islamic Republic, all of whom would be pulled out by September 11. However, considering threats from an ever emboldened Taliban, Pentagon stated that it was possible that additional soldiers would be added to troops in the near future.

Addressing press reporters, John Kirby, Spokesperson for the US Department of Defense said that it was not out of the “realm of possibility” that for a short period of time there would be some “additional enabling capabilities” added to Afghanistan. He added that this would be solely with a motive to facilitate a “safe, orderly and deliberately planned drawdown” of the troops by President Biden’s announced deadline. However, the spokesperson refrained from providing any details into the number or nature of the addition.

“I can't speak today with exactly what that would look like, how many when they would be going in. But as we transitioned out of Iraq, of course, it's logical to assume that you may need some logistics help, maybe some engineering help," he said. "You may have to add some force protection capabilities, temporarily, just to make sure that the drawdown goes in a safe, orderly, and effective way. Again, we'll know more as we get closer, but that would not be out of the realm of possibility," Kirby added.

Bilateral ties

When asked about the nature of the US-Afghan relationship post the pullout, Kirby asserted that they were going to transition into a bilateral relationship, “a military relationship more akin to kinds of relationships with other countries.” Meanwhile, the diplomat asserted that the US was going to continue maintaining counterterrorism capabilities” in Afghanistan, so as to prevent Afghanistan from becoming a launching pad for terrorist attacks on the US.

“It will not include a US military footprint on the ground in Afghanistan with the exception of what's going to be required to support the diplomatic mission there. All that's still being worked out. So, I can't speak with specificity today about what contract support the Afghan security forces are going to need going forward," he said. "We have a vast range of capabilities available to us and we're not going to speak to the details of exactly how we're going to maintain those capabilities and utilise those capabilities," he said.

(Image Credits: The Associated Press)