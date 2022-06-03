US Likely To Start COVID-19 Vaccinations For Children Under Age 5 From June 21, Says WH

The Biden administration, on Thursday, announced that the children under the age group of 5, could take vaccine against COVID-19 by June 21. While explaining the details of the paediatric vaccine program, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, Dr Ashish Jha, during a press conference, said that children under 5 may be able to get their first vaccine dose by June 21. However, he acknowledged that the expected date would be possible if federal regulators authorise shots for the age group as expected.

Dr Jha informed that a decision to evaluate the Pfizer and Moderna shots for younger kids will be taken once the meeting of the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) outside panel of advisers will be held. He said that the administration is expecting that the meeting would be held between June 14 and 15. Shipments to pediatric care facilities and doctors’ offices will start after FDA authorisation, with the first shots possible the following week, according to the COVID-19 response coordinator.

Jha affirmed that the states will be able to place orders from Friday, June 3 and added that the vaccine will be provided as per the available stock.

Parents will be able to take appointment for their kids

The US official said it may take a few days to make vaccines available across the country and start appointments for the same. "We expect that within weeks every parent who wants their child to get vaccinated will be able to get an appointment," Jha said, while affirming that the Biden administration has been pressing states to prioritise large-volume sites like children’s hospitals. Besides, he said the administration is also making efforts to make appointments available outside regular work hours to make it easier for parents to get their kids vaccinated.

During the presser, the COVID-19 response coordinator admitted that the parents are now frustrated as their children have been waiting for the vaccine for more than a year. "At the end of the day we all want to move fast, but we’ve got to get it right," he said.

Image: AP