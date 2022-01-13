US: Liz Cheney Accuses Fellow Republican Kevin McCarthy Of 'covering-up' Jan 6 Riot Events

Showcasing a rare tiff among Republicans, the vice chairwoman of the House select committee probing the US Capitol attack, Liz Cheney suggested that Kevin McCarthy is attempting to “cover-up” what occurred on January 6, 2021. According to CNN, Cheney did not rule out the possibility of subpoenaing the House’s top Republican for the information that the panel is seeking. When asked about the committee’s options for dealing with McCarthy, the House minority leader who refused to cooperate, the Wyoming Republican told the media outlet, “We're going to evaluate our options, but we will get to the truth.”

Cheney told CNN, “I wish that he were a brave and honourable man…He's clearly trying to cover up what happened. He has an obligation to come forward and we'll get to the truth."

McCarthy refused to cooperate with Capitol attack investigation

Cheney’s remarks came after McCarthy on Wednesday said that he would not cooperate with a request from the House committee investigating the US Capitol insurrection, to voluntarily provide information. As per the report, the details that McCarthy has refused to provide willingly include the state of mind of former US President Donald Trump during the capital attack and also in the weeks that followed.

In the statement refusing cooperation, McCarthy had reportedly said, “As a representative and the leader of the minority party, it is with neither regret nor satisfaction that I have concluded to not participate with this select committee's abuse of power that stains this institution today and will harm it going forward.”

The California republican charged that the House committee “is not conducting a legitimate investigation” and cited that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had rejected some of his picks to serve on the panel. McCarthy also claimed that the committee “is not serving any legislative purpose.” Following his refusal, Cheney accused McCarthy of hiding what actually took place last year.

But, a new letter cited by the media outlet, detailed the committee’s request to McCarthy wherein the panel made it evident that it is seeking answers from the California republican regarding his communications with the then US President, White House staff as well as others in the week that followed the January 6 Capitol attack. The letter, according to the report, even cited several remarks made by McCarthy following the riot where he discussed his conversations with Trump while the violence unfolded.

"As is readily apparent, all of this information bears directly on President Trump's state of mind during the January 6th attack as the violence was underway," the letter stated, as per the report.

Image: AP