US ‘looking Forward To Hosting PM Modi’ During His Upcoming Tour, Deepening Bilateral Ties

The United States is looking forward to hosting Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his upcoming state visit in June, with much to discuss with him on trade and climate related issues, the Biden Administration said Thursday. "We are very much looking forward to hosting PM Modi for the State visit later this month," said Patel. He further added, "Our partnership with India is one of our most consequential and we look forward to continuing deepen our collaboration on a number of issues, whether it be enhancing security cooperation, deepening our economic ties, deepening trade issues," spokesperson Patel added.

The United State Congress has also invited PM Modi to address the joint meeting of the House of Representatives and Senate during his US visit starting June 22, "During your address, you will have the opportunity to share your vision for India's future and speak to the global challenges our countries both face," House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell, and House Democratic Leader Hakeem Jeffries said in a letter to Modi.

Multiple community engagements and meetings with prominent business leaders are scheduled for Prime Minister Modi during the US visit. This “once-in-a-lifetime opportunity granted to the country’s closest allies alone makes the community feel proud,” Gitesh Desai, a prominent Indian-American leader and president of Sewa International Houston Chapter, said. Over 5,000 invited prominent community members from across the US will gather at the South Lawn of the White House in Washington to witness a ceremonial welcome, gun salute and address by both President Biden and Prime Minister Modi.

While Modi has visited the US during the terms of three US Presidents in his nine-year tenure, this is the first time he has been invited to a state dinner and the second time to address a joint session of Congress.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III and Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in their meeting today welcomed the conclusion of a new Roadmap for U.S.-India Defense Industrial Cooperation, which will fast-track technology cooperation and co-production in areas such as air… pic.twitter.com/jLLdtjKUMG — ANI (@ANI) June 5, 2023

Meanwhile, Secretary of Defense Lloyd J Austin III during his ongoing India visit met Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and welcomed the conclusion of a new Roadmap for US-India Defence Industrial Cooperation, which will fast-track technology cooperation and co-production in areas such as air combat and land mobility systems; intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance; munitions; and the undersea domain, said US Department of Defense.

