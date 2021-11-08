US: Los Angeles Marathon Sees Thousands Of Runners Participate, Comply With COVID Rules

On Sunday, a huge number of runners took to the streets of Los Angeles for the 2021 Los Angeles Marathon, one of the country's largest marathons. The much-awaited 2021 edition, which was rescheduled thrice due to the ongoing pandemic, finally took place with participants adhering to the COVID protocols. Although, according to Xinhua, despite COVID-19 fears last year, the event did take place in March, attracting a record 27,150 entrants from throughout the country and a record 78 countries in 2020.

As per the Chinese news agency reports, the 24-year-old Kenyan athlete John Korir won the event's men's race this year. On Twitter, Los Angeles Marathon stated that John Korir, in the 2019 Los Angeles Marathon, led until the final mile, when he was outsprinted and had to settle for second place. Today, he broke a massive charge at mile 19 and finished in 2 hours 12 minutes and 48 seconds.

In 2019, John Korir led the Los Angeles Marathon until the final mile,only to get outsprinted and had to settle for second. Today he busted a huge surge at mile 19 and closed at 4:50 pace to win in 2:12:48 (5:04 for the race!) His brother, Wesley Korir, won the LA marathon twice! pic.twitter.com/voZvnv1M4U — Los Angeles Marathon (@lamarathon) November 7, 2021

On the other hand, Natasha Cockram, a Welsh runner, won the women's race in 2 hours, 33 minutes, and 17 seconds. This year, an estimated 13,000 racers from 50 countries set out on a new 26.2-mile run that began at Dodger Stadium and ended in Century City's Avenue of the Stars.

Hundreds of enthusiastic spectators, family members and friends lined the marathon course

Large sections of Santa Monica, San Vicente, and Wilshire Boulevards, as well as Rodeo Drive, Sepulveda Boulevard, Doheny Drive, and dozens of side streets, were closed as a result of the marathon, according to Los Angeles Times. Hundreds of enthusiastic spectators, family members, and friends lined the marathon course on Sunday, applauding, waving signs, and distributing bottled water to the runners. The marathon is usually held in March.

All athletes, personnel, volunteers, media and spectators accessing the secured start line area of the marathon at Dodger Stadium had to show proof of full vaccination against COVID-19 or a negative COVID-19 test result in accordance with Los Angeles County "Mega Event" requirements, according to Xinhua. Organisers stated that participants may remove their face coverings once they pass the start line.

Runners obliged to run with their faces covered

Before the marathon started, the organisers also said that the runners will not, however, be obliged to run with their faces covered. More than 50 exhibitors will showcase the latest innovations in sports, fitness, and nutrition at the event's health and fitness expo. According to the Chinese news agency, the organisers also said that the public is welcome to attend the two-day event, which is free of charge.

(Image: Twitter/@lamarathon)