US: Los Angeles Reports First Case Of Florona; 'Patients Isolated In Home & Doing Well'

California reported its first case of Florona, CBS Los Angeles reported on Thursday. According to a report by a local news network, the case of first case of Florona was detected in a teen, who had recently returned from a trip to Cabo San Lucas with his family members. Though the media reports claimed none of the family members experienced the case of Florona but added his father recently tested positive for COVID.

"We were in touch with his mother yesterday, the child is in good spirits, and at home and doing well," CBS Los Angeles quoted Steve Farzam of 911 COVID Testing.

Notably, Florona is a condition when a patient contracts both the COVID virus and influenza. According to health experts, a person contracts the COVID-19 infection and then contracts the influenza virus. The experts noted the condition can be called a "double infection" or "co-infection". It was first reported in Israel on December 30, Thursday. A pregnant woman who was admitted to a hospital was the first case who had contracted the disease. Reportedly, the woman was not vaccinated for the COVID. Meanwhile, the Los Angeles testing site said the country has about a 30% COVID positivity rate among the people tested in the past few days. It said several of them were suffering from flu. The testing site said they were now switching to a dual-mode where any person who has tested negative but has symptoms of coronavirus.

"If it's a bad virus season and a lot of viruses is circulating, it’s not unusual to be exposed to more than one because they all travel the same," Dr Otto Yang, an infectious disease expert for UCLA Health told CBS Los Angeles.

Is Florona a new COVID variant?

No, Florona is not a new coronavirus variant. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), the Omicron variant was the last COVID variant that was detected by scientists in South Africa. After that, no such variants were declared by the WHO or any other international health organisation. However, the World Health Organisation noted that the situation of Florona can be prevented by inoculating vaccines for both influenza and COVID. In the case of Israeli women, the media reports claimed that the lady neither had a vaccine of influenza nor COVID.

