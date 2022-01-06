US: Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards Pardons Rights Leader Homer Plessy Posthumously

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards on Wednesday, 5 January, issued a posthumous pardon to civil rights leader Homer Plessy, who was convicted of violating Louisiana’s Separate Car Act of 1890, as per the Governor's office statement. Homer Plessy was arrested in 1892 when he refused to leave a whites-only railroad car. Plessy’s case resulted in the Supreme court decision, which legalised the “separate but equal” doctrine and created the Jim Crow era of racist segregation.

John Bel Edwards posthumously pardoned Homer Plessy at the New Orleans Center for Creative Arts in New Orleans. The pardoning ceremony was held near the spot where Plessy was arrested and was attended by descendants of Homer Plessy, Justice John Harlan, and Judge John Ferguson, Southern University Professor of Law Angela Bell, Orleans District Attorney Jason Williams, civil rights leaders and a number of state and local elected officials. The ceremony started with the hymn Lift Every Voice and Sing, performed by a cellist, Kate Dillingham, descended from the lone dissenting supreme court justice in the Plessy case.

"The fictitious notion of 'separate but equal' remained with us until the United States Supreme Court revisited the issue in 1954 in the context of public education and implicitly overruled Plessy. Mr. Plessy’s conviction should never have happened. But, there is no expiration on justice. No matter is ever settled until it is settled right," John Bel Edwards said in the statement.

John Bel Edwards said that with "great joy" he is pardoning Homer Plessy, settling this matter. He insisted that the pardon is "certainly a step in the right direction". The decision of issuing a posthumous pardon to Homer Plessy came after the state Board of Pardons last year recommended the pardon for Plessy. Homer Plessy boarded the rail car as a member of a small civil rights group in the hope to overturn the state law which separated trains, as per AP. However, his refusal resulted in the 1896 ruling known as Plessy v. Ferguson, which allowed whites-only spaces in public spaces like transportation, hotels. Their decision was overruled in 1954 in Brown versus the Board of Education.

The Brown decision led to stripping away of Jim Crow laws that discriminated against Black Americans. Keith Plessy, the descendant of Homer Plessy, insisted that with the decision of pardoning Plessy, Governor John Bel Edwards has opened a new chapter in the "legacy of Homer Adolph Plessy". It is to mention here that Homer Plessy was a member of the Citizens Committee, a New Orleans group that attempted to overcome legislation. He pleaded guilty to violating the Separate Car Act and was fined $25 and he died in 1925 with the conviction on his record.

