US: Luxury Handbag Brand From India 'Aranyani' Makes Debut In New York

In line with India's 'Make in India' campaign, an Indian luxury handbag brand named 'Aranyani' has been launched on Wednesday, 6 March, in New York at the Consulate General of India, according to ANI. 'Aranyani' was launched by Sai Lakshmi Industries from India at the Consulate in New York. The event was attended by the officials from the City government of New York, diplomatic representatives and members of New York's fashion industry and society.

The event was organized as part of the efforts to make products made in India reach a global platform and step up India's export profile. Speaking to ANI, Haresh Mirpuri, Founder and Chairperson of Aranyani and Sai Lakshmi Industries, spoke about the products that were showcased in the Consulate General of India and also talked about his company. Sharing details regarding Aranyani, Haresh Mirpuri highlighted that the brand's essence is the "goddess of the forest" and called it "very special" as they are the first company to use 24K gold on the leather bag. He said that the Aranyani bags are made in India. However, products used for making the bags have been taken from across the world.

"The essence of Aranyani is the goddess of the forest, the life force that sustains our planet earth. Aranyani is very special as we are the first one in the world to come out with a 24k gold used over the leather bag," Haresh Mirpuri told ANI.

Furthermore, Haresh Mirpuri thanked the Consulate General of India for helping them in presenting the bags to the buyers and sellers in the US. Randhir Jaiswal, Consul General of India in New York, expressed his views about the company and stressed that it would become a massive success in the US. Jaiswal said they are "truly delighted" to launch Aranyani and called it "a world-class luxury product" from India. He said that Aranyani's name suggests that it is a combination of the best of both traditional and modern fashion. He highlighted that the product showcases "India, economic landscape, our energy and our enterprise" in the present time.

"We are indeed truly delighted to launch Aranyani a world-class luxury product from India. Aranyani means princess of forest and hence, as the name suggests it combines the best of the traditional world with the modern, one of the best of craftsmanship from India with new-age design and fashion," Randhir Jaiswal told ANI.

Inputs from ANI

Image: Unsplash/Twitter/@randhir_jk