US Makes COVID-19 Tests Mandatory For All International Passengers To Make Travel Safer

All incoming air passengers to the US will have to get a negative coronavirus test before boarding their flight, the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) announced. The new rule which has come in the wake of a surge in infection rate is set to be implemented from January 26. In additon to the COVID-19 tests, all passengers are also required to present a certificate of recovery, in case they’ve previously suffered from the infection.

"Air passengers are required to get a viral test (a test for current infection) within three days before their flight to the US departs, and provide written documentation of their laboratory test result (paper or electronic copy) to the airline or provide documentation of having recovered from COVID-19," the CDC said on January 12.

Over 23,369,732 cases in US

The United States has reported over 23,369,732 cases and 389,621 fatalities till now and continues to be the worst affected nation in the world. Last month, the country reported multiple cases of mutant coronavirus prompting experts to worry about surge in the case owing to Winter season. With 2,804,651 cases California remains worst affected followed by Texas with 2,024,742 cases and Florida with 1,503,482 cases.

The rule has been passed by the director of CDC and would be executed as per schedule. As per the official document, Airlines must confirm the negative test result for all passengers or documentation of recovery, failing which the passenger should not be allowed to travel. "If a passenger does not provide documentation of a negative test or recovery, or chooses not to take a test, the airline must deny boarding to the passenger," the CDC also said. In November, Los Angeles County had imposed a stay-at-home order for its 10 million residents. Santa Clara County, in the heart of Silicon Valley, banned high school, college and professional sports and decreed a two-week quarantine for those who have travelled more than 150 miles outside the county.

