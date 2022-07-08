US: Man Arrested In Florida For Stealing Over $10,000 From 2 Women During Mid-flight

An American Airlines passenger who was flying from Argentina’s Buenos Aires to Miami, Unites States, was detained in Florida after reportedly stealing two credit cards and more than $10,000 from two different passengers. As per the documents from a federal court that the Daily Beast was able to access, Diego Sebastian Radio allegedly stole from two women during mid-flight on Tuesday, July 5, when the aircraft was over international seas. Further, when American Airlines Flight 900 touched down at Miami International Airport on Tuesday, US Customs and Border Protection officials detained Diego Sebastian Radio on suspicion of theft, the filing revealed.

According to the Daily Beast report, investigators learned from members of the flight crew that Radio was displaying "suspicious behavior", who was "repeatedly" walking up and down the plane's aisles and later, sitting in a seat that was not intended for him. Notably, he sat close to one of the victims.

Rodio stole $10,732 and 14,320 Argentine Pesos while flying on American Airlines flight

In addition to this, a member of the flight crew claimed that she saw Rodio carrying a wallet that seemed to be belonging to a woman. Following that, she has ordered the victim to inspect her baggage. As per the document, the passenger discovered she was missing $10,022 and 13,800 Argentine Pesos, (or about $109), New York Post reported.

Further, the conversation was overheard by another passenger who was seating behind the victim and then looked through her luggage. She found that nearly 520 Argentine Pesos and roughly $710 were also stolen from her wallet.

According to the New York Post report, US Customs and Border Patrol were contacted by the flight crew, and they sent officers to the plane's gate at Miami International Airport. According to the document, Radio's carry-on luggage contained loose currency equal to the amount the victims claimed to be missing.

Police allegedly found the two cards, together with $10,732 in US dollars and 14,320 Argentine Pesos, in Radio's rucksack. The two cards were allegedly in one of the victims' names, Daily Beast reported. Two credit cards were found in his jacket pocket during a pat-down and were both owned by one of the victims, as per the New York Post report.

Besides this, Radio confessed to taking the cash and cards in an interview with law authorities after his detention. He is accused of stealing on a federal level.

(Image: Unsplash)