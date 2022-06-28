Last Updated:

US Man Attacks Cops With Swinging Excavator Bucket To Stop Son's Arrest; Watch

US man threatened to attack 2 cops after they tried to arrest his son in a burglary case in Vermont. Suspect's father swung an excavator bucket to scare them.

Written By
Dipaneeta Das
US

IMAGE: @VermontStatePolice/Twitter


When it comes to protecting their children, parents are ready to put up a hard fight and sometimes way beyond acceptable levels. One such example of a doting parent was the father of Brandon Tallman from Vermont, US. The suspect's father attacked two investigating troopers with a swinging excavator bucket to prevent his son's arrest.

The police officers were left baffled after they reached Hardwick on June 14 for an inquiry on Tallman. The Vermont troopers were reportedly probing alleged assault against battery suspect Tallman. Hardly did they presume that trying to arrest an alleged criminal could bring them under such danger.

Father attacks cops with excavator bucket

Footage from dashcam released by Vermont State Police showed that the two officers tried to nab Tallman when daddy Wayne Tallman hopped onto the excavator, what happened then was hardly expected. As the scuffle between Brandon and the two officers continued, Wayne began swinging the bucket of the giant excavator attempting to hinder the arrest. Meanwhile, the suspect's mother- namely Amy Tallman tried to free her son from the grabs of the police. "Wayne proceeded to operate an excavator and recklessly maneuvered the bucket near the Troopers and their cruisers in an attempt to prevent them from their arresting the suspect, " Vermont state police said in a statement.

Take a look at the viral footage here:

In consideration of safety, one of the police officers appeared to point his gun at 52-year-old Wayne but had not fired, the police statement said. On a lighter note, a commander of the troopers also mentioned that "they (police department) did not have a scenario at the academy where we practice this one." The police later informed no one was injured in the brief tussle.

The troopers later took Brandon into custody and slapped charges of aggravated assault, burglary, unlawful mischief and resisting arrest. His father too was detained for aggravated assault on a protected official, impeding and reckless endangerment of state police, and resisting arrest. Brandon's mother on the other hand was issued a citation for impeding an officer.

'Absolutely hysterical'

Netizens were left in splits after Vermont state police released the 1:15 minutes long footage on their Twitter handle. "Absolutely hysterical. I love Vermont," one wrote. Another poked fun at the modernised forms of resistance. "I miss the good old days when you threatened a Law Enforcement Officer, the Officer would stop that threat immediately and not have to wait until someone got injured/kill before reacting," the netizen mentioned. Here are more laughable reactions to the post:

(Image: @VermontStatePolice/Twitter)

First Published:
