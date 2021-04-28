US Man Caught Smuggling 35 Live Flinches Inside Hair Curlers For Singing Contest

Law enforcers at New York’s JFK Airport busted a man smuggling flinches from Georgetown, Guyana to the US. The man later identified as Kevin Andre McKenzie reportedly packed the songbirds inside hair rollers but was caught during second baggage checking after he landed from JetBlue Flight and proceeded to the exit. The birds are used as high stakes in singing contests in New York suburbs including Brooklyn and Queens.

"It was like “deja-vu all over again” as CBP agriculture specialists discovered 40 finches concealed in hair rollers inside a Guyana man’s baggage at John F. Kennedy International Airport on Saturday," said the officials.

According to a criminal complaint filed in the Eastern District of New York, the birds were put inside hair curlers, which were then covered in mesh clothes. These curlers were, in turn, concealed in the McKenzie’s jackets and pants. McKenzie was immediately arrested by the US Customs and Border Protection officials and has been charged with the illegal importation of wildlife. Although at present, he has been released on a bond worth $25,0000, he could face a prison term of up to 20 years if convicted.

High demand

Flinches are a highly sorted after species in Now York and the rest of America. Although they are already highly popular for their melodious voices, the Guyanese variety is more desired for local singing contests. These competitions, often conducted in public spheres, involve two flinches singing and a judge deciding a winner amongst them. The winning bid is then sold and can fetch a price as high as $10,000.

In the aftermath, CBP agriculture specialists quarantined the finches and turned them over to the United States Department of Agriculture Veterinary Services. "CBP Agriculture Specialists are the first line of defence to prevent the introduction of animal diseases that have the potential to cause significant damage to the Nation’s agricultural economy,” said Marty C. Raybon, Acting Director of Field Operations for CBP’s New York Field Office. Later, in a statement, the US CBP urged American residents to Report Wildlife Crime tips to U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to FWS_TIPS@fws.gov or at 1-844-FWS-TIPS (397-8477).

Image Credits: cbp.gov/PTI