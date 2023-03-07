US Man Charged After Unfastening Exit Door, Attempting To Stab Cabin Crew On Flight

An unruly passenger wreaked havoc aboard a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston by attempting to unlatch the emergency exit door and stabbing the cabin crew in the neck. According to the US Department of Justice, 33-year-old Francisco Severo Torres from Massachusetts was apprehended and charged for the alleged interference.

"A Leominster, Mass. man has been arrested and charged for allegedly attempting to open an emergency exit door while aboard a United Airlines flight from Los Angeles to Boston and then allegedly attempting to stab a flight attendant in the neck," the department said in a statement, according to ANI.

Torres was charged with one count of interference with a weapon when he appeared in court following his arrest at Logan International Airport on Sunday. Charging documents revealed that Torres began the unruly behaviour 45 minutes before the flight was expected to make a landing in Boston.

What transpired on the flight?

After the door between the first class and coach sections was unlocked, the pilots received an alert in the cockpit. As a flight attendant went to inspect the situation, they found that the lever was changed to the "disarmed" position. Another flight attendant, who saw Torres near the door, confronted him about it, after which he asked if there was any camera footage that could prove he had done so.

As the situation escalated, Torres was seen mumbling, after which he allegedly thrust one of the cabin crew in a stabbing motion, injuring the person on the neck thrice. Later on, Torres was restrained and once the flight landed, he was taken into custody. The charges now faced by him have a sentence of up to life in prison, up to five years of release that is supervised, and a penalty of up to $250,000.