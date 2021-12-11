US: Man Charged With Assaulting Police During Capitol Riot Flees To Belarus

A California man arrested for assaulting police among other charges during the January 6 Capitol coup incident has escaped to Belarus, US officials, informed The Hill. 49 years old, Evan Neumann, of Mill Valley, was charged with 14 counts in connection with the January 6 insurgency at the United States Capitol, including assaulting police officers.

The Capitol riot attempted to disrupt a joint session of the United States Congress that was confirming President Joe Biden's win against then-President Donald Trump in the November 3, 2020 election. The siege came after Trump called on supporters to march on the Capitol in a last-ditch attempt to reject the election results at a rally near the White House earlier that day.

Neumann was charged on March 23 for physical violence in a restricted facility or grounds, civil disorder, and attacking, resisting, or impeding certain police officials. However, he has not appeared in court yet. According to the press announcement, he escaped the United States on February 16 and is currently thought to be in Belarus. A warrant for his arrest has been issued.

Neumann was "verbally abusing law enforcement attempting to protect the building" for around 30 minutes on January 6, according to court filings. According to a press release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the District of Columbia, he then grabbed a metal barricade with his hand and shoved it into the line of officers. Neumann, then joined by others, burst through the barricades after beating the officers with the barricade and his fist, the release stated.

719 people charged in connection with the Capitol insurgency

According to the press release, Neumann assaulted one Capitol police officer and three Metropolitan Police Department officers throughout the day. Neumann stated in a November interview with the Belarus state media that he fled the US because he was frightened of being tortured in the American court system. He then informed Russian state media that he was interviewed at the airport by the FBI and then released. At least 719 people have been charged in connection with the Capitol insurgency, and only a small number of them have pled guilty so far.

(With inputs from agencies)

Image: AP