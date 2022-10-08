An East Palo Alto, California man, was charged with hate crimes for allegedly attacking as many as 14 Hindu women of Indian origin since June. The 37-year-old Lathan Johnson has held criminal records for dozen hate crimes in Santa Clara and Alameda counties, which also included breaking women's arms and beating their husbands for the gold jewellery, the Santa Clara County District Attorney told local abc7 broadcaster. The perpetrator was held without bail as he attacked over 14 Hindu women, who were described as wearing traditional attire and jewellery by the police. The robberies occurred over a span of two months. All of the California-based man's victims were aged between 50 and 73.

The accused "rips off [Indian Hindu women's] jewellery, drags them down the street breaks their wrists, beats up their husband and terrorises them is much worse than a property thief," DA Jeff Rosen told abc7.

Uptick in hate crimes and online Hindu-phobia

Most Hindu women wear gold jewellery as it is sacred to the Hindu culture, and the accused took advantage of the situation to rob the decked-up women of Indian descent. Samir Kalra of the Hindu American Foundation, alerted the Indian Hindu communities of the crimes, especially around the Indian holidays and festival season. "Our community feels vulnerable and fearful," he told the outlet. He hailed the quick response from the DA and appealed to more counties to charge crimes that targeted Asian Americans.

"We are facing an uptick in hate crimes and online Hindu-phobia. Seeing that we're making progress in prosecuting to the fullest sends a strong message," Samir Kalra of the Hindu American Foundation told the broadcaster just outside the courthouse.

In Foster City, a Hindu woman was similarly targeted in an unrelated non-violent attack as she wore a gold necklace several weeks ago, her son Shankar Kenkre informed abc7 reporters. He, although, added that his mother was not physically assaulted. He alerted the Indian Hindu communities to stay vigilant. Police shared the accused Johnson's mugshot and asked anyone with information to come forward before he was apprehended. The Cali cops believe that there may be more victims. The assaulter faces a maximum penalty of 63 years behind bars and has a court hearing scheduled for November 4.