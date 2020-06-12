US: Man Charged For Poisoning Homeless People With Pepper Spray Ingredient

A man in California, US has been charged with poisoning eight homeless people with a substance described twice as strong as pepper spray. Many of those targets have been currently hospitalised. According to reports, 38-year-old, William Robert Cable has been accused of giving at least eight people food laced with oleoresin capsicum. Oleoresin capsicum is obtained from chilly plants and is the main active ingredient in pepper spray.

Suspect filmed the infected

Speaking to international media reporters, Todd Spitzer, Orange country district attorney, said that these humans have been preyed upon because they were “vulnerable”. Speaking further he said that they were "exploited and poisoned as part of a twisted form of entertainment". Commenting on the fact, that the affected people were filmed by Cable, he said that their pain was recorded so that it could be "relived by their attacker over and over again." According to the law, Cable could face a prison term of up to 19 years, if convicted.

According to reports, Cable, in May this year approached homeless people and fed them with food covered with the substance. While some of the victims were told that they are taking part in "spicy food challenge" others said that they were given beer as to draw motivation to participate in the challenge. Currently, officials have released an appeal to the public to identify any further victims or suspects.

This comes as the use of pepper sprays in dispersing Black Lives Matter protesters is rising. Recently, Seattle City Council members sharply criticized Mayor Jenny Durkan and Police Chief Carmen Best after police pepper spray to disperse protesters a day after Durkan and Best said they were trying to de-escalate tensions.

