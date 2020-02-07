US Man Finds Box With Cubs Wrapped In Blanket On His Walkway

In a strange incident, a US man from North Carolina found a box with cubs wrapped in a blanket. Cornelius Williams returned home from the grocery store on the night of February 4 and heard a squeaky noise coming from a cardboard box left in the middle of his walkway, as per reports. Williams immediately called the authorities for help as it was dark outside. When an officer approached the box and looked inside he was surprised to found two newborn bear cubs in it.

Bear taken to North Carolina Zoo

Sheriff Kevin Jones reportedly said that bears are very common to Camden County, but finding cubs in a box was a little strange. Williams was shocked and said that he was not sure why the bear cubs are left with the box of blanket-wrapped. According to the state news outlet, the bears were taken to the North Carolina Zoo in Asheboro for further examinations and care.

