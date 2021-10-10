US: Man Convicted For Trying To Join Taliban, Providing Monetary Aid

A New York City man has been convicted of allegedly trying to help the Taliban in fighting American forces in Afghanistan. Delowar Mohammed Hossain, who was detained two years back was due for a trial in January. However, it was on Friday the US district judge Sydney H. Stein pronounced her verdict convicting the Bangladeshi American of trying to aid the Taliban with goods, funds and services as well as financial aid for terror operations.

According to Associated Press, Hossain was apprehended at Kennedy airport back in 2019 but was freed to home detention in July last year. Later, the US Justice Department disclosed that Hossein’s interest in the Taliban commenced back in 2018. He then sought to recruit someone for the purpose, however, his plan backfired after the person he contacted turned out to be an informant for the American government. “I want to kill some kuffars (non-believers) before I die,’ he had then said. Notably, he had also purchased certain equipment for his 'mission' like walkie-talkies and trekking gear.

“As alleged, Delowar Hossain plotted to travel to Afghanistan to join the Taliban, specifically so he could commit acts of terrorism. Hossain allegedly wanted to kill Americans, and particularly wanted to target members of our armed forces serving our nation overseas. The excellent work of the FBI and NYPD stopped Hossain’s alleged deadly plan to join the Taliban before he took flight, and he now faces federal terrorism charges," US Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said about Hossain.

Afghanistan pullout and aftermath

US-led NATO ousted Taliban from Afghanistan in October 2001 and since then more than 2,400 American soldiers have died in the war which Biden says does not serve his country’s national interest. Soon after the US completed withdrawal from the conflict-hit country, an explosion killed 13 troops. Meanwhile, President Jo Biden has reckoned that the military pullout was inevitable. Soon after the fall of Kabul, Biden clarified that the main purpose of US military presence in Afghanistan was to eliminate Al-Qaeda. Now, that Al-Qaida is neutralized and Osama Bin Laden has been killed, there wasn’t any reason behind American soldiers staying back. However, America’s battle against terrorism will continue. “We are dealing with Terrorist threats from other parts of earth without a permanent military presence there, we have to do the same in Afghanistan,” Biden said.

Rep Image: Unsplash