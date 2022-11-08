US Man Devours 40 Chickens For 40 Days In A Row. Find Out Why

Alexander Tominsky became the talk of the town in Philadelphia as he invited locals through flyers to watch him eat his 40th rotisserie chicken in 40 days and finally conclude his bizarre challenge. According to The Washington Post, Tominsky, who is a waiter by profession, gulped down his last chicken on Sunday, in front of a large crowd that had assembled on an abandoned pier near a Walmart store.

In some way, Tominsky cheered up the people of Philadelphia, just when they were sulking over their World Series loss to the Houston Astros and the defeat in the Major League Soccer Cup. While he gained prominence for the elaborate act, many people on social media wondered what pushed him to commit to the chicken diet for a period of 40 days. In multiple interviews, Tominsky revealed that “I hate chicken,” and clarified that he was not receiving any money for pushing through the self-imposed challenge.

In a conversation with local news outlet Billy Penn, he vaguely said that the reason he chose to do it was because “it seemed like the right thing to do.” “I’m not sure how it started. It’s hard to understand how it manifested,” he added. Meanwhile, flyers of Tominsky on the streets of Philly invited locals to “come watch me eat an entire rotisserie chicken,” while warning them in bold capital letters that “this is not a party.” “November 6th will be the 40th consecutive day that I have eaten an entire rotisserie chicken,” the note read.

The rest of the country will never understand the enduring spirit of Philadelphia pic.twitter.com/yZlMY61miI — mikey (@mikeyil) October 30, 2022

Locals cheer for Tominsky on last day of the challenge

Reacting to a video of Tominsky addressing a crowd during the strange celebration, one user wrote on Twitter: “Yea, we lost 2 championships in one day. but the next day? we celebrated a man eating his 40th rotisserie chicken in 40 days at an abandoned pier behind walmart. you can’t keep Philly down.” Another user quipped: “This man for President 2024.”

As he munched down his last bite, people gathered at the pier chanted “He-ro! He-ro!” in unison. “I’m no hero. I’m but a man. I ate the chicken. I did the best I can. I just thank you all for being here, and thanks for watching me consume,” Tominsky said in a modest fashion.