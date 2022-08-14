US: Man Rams Car Into Barrier At Capitol, Fires Shots In Air Before Shooting Himself Dead

A man drove his car into a barricade at the US Capitol on Saturday. The car got engulfed in fire while the man was getting out of the vehicle, the police said. The man fired several shots into the air before shooting himself dead. The US Capitol Police has confirmed the incident in a press release.

The police reached the spot and were approaching the man when he shot himself. No other casualty has been reported in the incident. The US Capitol Police in a press release said, "Just after 4:00 a.m., a man drove his car into the vehicle barricade at East Capitol Street and Second Street. While the man was getting out of the car, it became engulfed in flames. The man then fired several shots into the air along East Capitol Street."

Law Enforcement Investigating Car Crash, Gunshots and Suicide on East Capitol Street: https://t.co/ERXIewTGxc pic.twitter.com/MZULCQlS9i — U.S. Capitol Police (@CapitolPolice) August 14, 2022

Image: AP