US: Man Drives Stolen Truck To Space Base To 'warn Officials About Aliens', Gets Arrested

A man's quest to find extraterrestrial creatures at US Space Force base landed him behind bars. A 29-year-old man identified as Corey Johnson from Florida, US, was arrested as he allegedly drove a stolen truck to the Patrick Space Force Base in Brevard County. He claimed that he had information from the President about extraterrestrial creatures, as per the Fox35.

According to Fox35, the man allegedly stole a 2013 Ford F150 several days before heading to Patrick Space Force Base in Brevard County, Florida. He drove to the military base and while gaining entry he told officials that he was on an urgent mission from US President Joe Biden to warn officials about aliens fighting Chinese dragons.

Johnson's bond was set at $3,000

Johnson was arrested on Friday and sent to the Brevard County Jail. He has been charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle. As per local media outlet CBS42, his bond was set at $3,000. According to deputies, Johnson said he didn't know who owned the vehicle.

Meanwhile, Patrick Space Force Base is home to Space Launch Delta 45 which operates and maintains the Eastern Range missile and rocket launches. The site is located approximately 28 km from Kennedy Space Center. On May 11, 2021, the 45th Space Wing was redesignated as Space Launch Delta 45, the premier launch delta of the new United States Space Force. Nonetheless, the unit has a long and distinguished history dating back to the 1940s.

Image: Pixabay