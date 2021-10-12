US Man Eats A Pound Of Raw Meat With Butter Each Day For 3 Years; Says 'never Felt Better'

After researching the additional health benefits that only eating raw meat can provide, a 39-year-old man from Omaha, Nebraska named Weston Rowe has been eating raw meat for the past three years. He claims that eating this special diet has made him strong physically. Weston consumes raw beef, raw liver, raw chicken and even raw brains, all of which are supplied locally from dairy and poultry farms.

Rowe told Caters News Agency that he is in better physical and emotional condition than he has ever been in his life. He no longer consumes packaged foods. He avoids snacking and eats two or three meals every day. He misses breakfast on occasion but eats three or four raw eggs and a piece of fruit, which is one of the few things he consumes that isn't meat-based.

He modified his diet after experiencing low energy and eczema

According to a report by New York Post, Rowe further said that at this point, he would say he consume 99 per cent farm-fresh raw beef and have never felt sick or unwell as a result of his diet. He claims that he modified his diet after experiencing cognitive fogginess, low energy, and eczema.

He eats one pound of raw beef with a half-pound of raw, unsalted butter and three or four raw eggs for lunch, which is his heaviest meal of the day. Rowe eats the same meal for supper, along with a cooked potato, which he said is probably the only actual item he eats these days that is prepared. For dessert, he consumes farm-fresh cream, milk, eggs and honey which he describes as very nutritious and also tasty.

Rowe's family and friends are supportive of his lifestyle choice

He enjoys chicken liver, raw beef with butter, and sheep brains, though animal brains are more difficult to come by, according to him. He also stated that it didn't take long for him to realise that he much enjoyed eating raw meat. Despite the fact that he has had many critics for his diet, Rowe claims that his family and friends are supportive of his lifestyle choice. He claims that everyone around him is understanding of his eating habits.

