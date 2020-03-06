US Man Executed By Lethal Injection For Role In Killing Three Cops

State corrections officials reportedly said that a US man convicted of the murder of three police officers in 2004 was executed by lethal injection on March 5. A campaign was also launched to save him by activists including celebrity Kim Kardashian, as per reports. The 44-year-old Nathaniel Woods was reportedly accused of being the "mastermind" behind the 2004 deaths of police officers allegedly lured into an ambush when they tried to arrest him on drug charges. Woods, who always protested his innocence, died by lethal injection.

Kardashian launched campaign

#NathanielWoods is scheduled to be executed in Alabama TONIGHT for murders he did NOT commit. Join the broad coalition- including members of the jury and relatives of the victims – in urging @GovernorKayIvey and @AGSteveMarshall to stay Nate’s execution. — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) March 5, 2020

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reportedly said in a statement that justice has been served tonight. According to the reports, Woods was convicted by 10 of the 12 jurors in 2005. Kardashian, a regular against the death penalty, tweeted earlier that Woods was, "scheduled to be executed in Alabama TONIGHT for murders he did NOT commit."

In the case of Nathaniel Woods, the actions of the U.S. Supreme Court and the Governor of the State of Alabama are reprehensible, and have potentially contributed to an irreversible injustice. It makes a mockery of justice and constitutional guarantees to a fair trial. — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) March 6, 2020

WE NEED YOUR HELP. Nate Woods is about to be executed in Alabama. This is an injustice, and we need to make sure the public is aware. Please retweet, tag @GovernorKayIvey, and use the hashtag #SaveNate. This is my letter to the Governor after she denied my phone call. pic.twitter.com/JNUIMhxV4O — Martin Luther King III (@OfficialMLK3) March 3, 2020

She reportedly joined the other 120,000 people who had urged the Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to grant him a reprieve. Martin Luther King III, reportedly asked in a letter to the governor, "Are you willing to allow a potentially innocent man to be executed?" which was posted on Twitter. A temporary stay was issued on the execution order hours before the execution but it was denied by the Supreme Court.

