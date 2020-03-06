The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News
The Debate
India News
Delhi Assembly Elections
Entertainment News
Sports News
Opinions
Initiatives
World News
Technology News

US Man Executed By Lethal Injection For Role In Killing Three Cops

US News

State corrections officials reportedly said a US man hailing from Alabama convicted of murder in the 2004 killing of three police officers was executed.

Written By Sounak Mitra | Mumbai | Updated On:
US

State corrections officials reportedly said that a US man convicted of the murder of three police officers in 2004 was executed by lethal injection on March 5. A campaign was also launched to save him by activists including celebrity Kim Kardashian, as per reports. The 44-year-old Nathaniel Woods was reportedly accused of being the "mastermind" behind the 2004 deaths of police officers allegedly lured into an ambush when they tried to arrest him on drug charges. Woods, who always protested his innocence, died by lethal injection. 

Kardashian launched campaign

READ: Supreme Court To Hear Centre's Plea On Separate Execution Of Nirbhaya Convicts On March 23

Alabama Attorney General Steve Marshall reportedly said in a statement that justice has been served tonight. According to the reports, Woods was convicted by 10 of the 12 jurors in 2005. Kardashian, a regular against the death penalty, tweeted earlier that Woods was, "scheduled to be executed in Alabama TONIGHT for murders he did NOT commit." 

READ: Egypt Army Confirms Execution Of Top Islamist Militant Hisham El-Ashmawi

She reportedly joined the other 120,000 people who had urged the Alabama Governor Kay Ivey to grant him a reprieve. Martin Luther King III, reportedly asked in a letter to the governor, "Are you willing to allow a potentially innocent man to be executed?" which was posted on Twitter. A temporary stay was issued on the execution order hours before the execution but it was denied by the Supreme Court. 

READ: 'People Losing Faith In Judiciary': Asha Devi After Execution Of Convicts Deferred Again

READ: Patiala House Court Reserves Order On Plea To Stay Execution Of Nirbhaya Convicts

First Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
Rahul Gandhi
'NO YES BANK'
What Bengal
WEST BENGAL GOVT SPARKS CONTROVERSY
IPL
GANGULY ON IPL 2020
Altaf Bukhari
'APNI PARTY' TO LAUNCH ON MAR 8
Hardik
HARDIK PANDYA HITS ANOTHER TON
Baaghi
'BAAGHI 3': INTERNET REVIEWS FILM