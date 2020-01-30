US Man Executed For Killing Ex-wife And Her Boyfriend In 1997

A 66-year-old American man, Donnie Cleveland Lance on January 29 was executed by lethal injection in the state of Georgia. According to reports, the Lance was convicted more than 20 years 20 on the charges of fatally shooting and killing his ex-wife's boyfriend and then murdering her as well. He was convicted of killing his ex-wife Sabrina Lance and her boyfriend Dwight Wood.

Convicted of killing ex-wife and her boyfriend

A legal jury had convicted of killing Sarah and Dwight and went on to award him a death sentence in the year 1999. However, in the year 2009, a state judge overturned the death sentence on the basis that Donnie Lance did not have a proper presentation during his court trial. In 2010, the state's supreme court overturned the state judge's decision. According to reports, the Georgia State Board of pardons and paroles denied to say yes to a clemency request for Lance on January 28 and the United States supreme court denied a request to stop the convict's execution.

Donnie Lance had a history of abusing ex-wife

According to reports, in the year 1997, Lance initially called up Sabrina's father who told him that she was not at home. He then went to Dwight's house, shot him with the help of a shotgun and killed his ex-wife by beating her with the butt of the same shotgun he used to kill Dwight.

Donnie Lance already had a history of abusing his ex-wife when they were married. According to reports, he tried to strangle her and even tried to electrocute her on one occasion. He also repeatedly threatened to kill Sabrina and once asked a family member how much money it would cost to hire someone to kill Sabrina.

