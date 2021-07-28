US Man Gets Life In Prison For Killing 21-year-old Student Who Mistook His Car For Uber

A man from South California, US has been sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday. In March 2019, the US man, Nathaniel Rowland, abducted and murdered a 21-year-old college student, Samantha Josephson, at the University of South California who took his car for an uber ride. After investigating the case, the jury took a little more than an hour to find the US man guilty of committing this crime.

The prosecutors said that the student from Robbinsville, New Jersey got into Rowland's car thinking that it would take her back to her apartment. The investigators said that the girl found herself trapped in the car because the driver had childproof locks facility on. According to investigators, the girl was never seen again after the abduction incident. The girl even had around 120 stab wounds, and her body was later found in remote woods about 650 miles from Columbia. Following the case, the incident had put a spotlight on ride-hailing safety in the US and led to some changes, including more prominent displays of driver's license plates.

Rowland tried to prove his innocence

Rowland tried to prove his innocence before being sentenced. However, Circuit Judge Clifton Newman observed that all the evidence proved him guilty of committing the crime. Rowland showed a little emotion when Josephson's relatives were expressing the pain of their loss. The victim's mother Marci Josephson said during the sentencing phase of Rowland's trial,

"Her dreams were my dreams, and her death was my death. I close my eyes, and I feel what she endured at his hands."

Nearly three dozen witnesses were called to present evidence to prove the man guilty. Josephson's blood was linked to the interior of Rowland's Chevrolet Impala and to the suspected knife and blades. After sentencing Rowland to life in prison, Newman said,

"She obviously put up an amazing fight against you and left a sufficient trial for the jury to see what you did."

Her blood was also found in the cleaning supplies in the trash behind the home of the man's girlfriend. Other evidence included cellphone tracking and the collection of DNA from Rowland's fingernails. Rowland's attorneys argued that none of Rowland's DNA was found on her body and it is expected that the girl fought with her attacker. The defence argued that Rowland did not testify and the prosecutor's allegations are wrong. But Newman again argued that there is direct evidence against the accused, so the jury should consider those evidence.

(With AP inputs)

(IMAGE: AP)