US: Man Killed While Playing Pokémon Go With 6-year-old Daughter In Illinois

In a shocking incident in the US, a man playing Pokémon Go with his six-year-old daughter in a park in Evanston, Illinois, was shot and killed. According to the family, while the father-daughter duo was playing in the park, they were confronted by several people who started shooting.

The Evanston Police responded after an officer in the area heard shots just after 9 pm. Soon after hearing the shots, the officers rushed to the park and provided first aid to the father. Unfortunately, he was declared dead on the spot.

According to the primary investigation by the police department, while the victim and his daughter were walking in the park, the victim had a confrontation with at least one subject. Later, after a few minutes, an unknown subject fired a gunshot killing the victim. The Evanston Police Department continues to investigate the matter. However, as of now, there are no additional updates on the incident.

The man who was killed in the park was later identified as Servando Hamros (29). He was shot multiple times.

In an interview with CBS Chicago, Hamros' mother said, "I guess he had a confrontation with some people, who killed him." Further adding, she said that after the incident her granddaughter FaceTimed them saying, "Help me, daddy's shot."

"They executed him in front of her, and then they shot at her," she was quoted as saying by CBS Chicago. Meanwhile, Hamros' family has no idea why the incident happened.

Children witnessing gun violence in US

Over the past few weeks, gun violence has risen to the forefront of public consciousness. A nine-year-old girl this week witnessed her father shoot and kill her grandmother, reported Newsbreak. The nine-year-old kid was at her grandmother's home when the shooting occurred.

A man in Florida this week shot and killed his wife while the couple's three children were at home.

In May, in a terrible massacre in Uvalde, Texas, at least 19 children along with two adults were killed at Robb Elementary School. The Uvalde shooting brought the country's gun laws into the limelight again, putting it at the top of the nation's agenda.