US Man Missing For Nearly 20 Years Found By YouTube Search-and-rescue Team In Philadelphia

A team of skilled divers in Oregon, US, conducted a 10-hour investigation into a missing-person case that had hindered the progress of Ridley Township investigators for nearly 20 years, while most of their interviews were conducted in the back of an RV parked outside a local restaurant. A family of, Amabile, a missing person, hired a team of independent divers to track down their loved one.

However, by Saturday afternoon, Doug Bishop and his search-and-recovery team of skilled divers and amateur detectives from Adventures with Purpose, travels the country helping families find missing loved ones free of charge. They then used to film their investigations for YouTube, were confident that their sonar had found James Amabile, who had been driving when the father of two vanished. Bishop, of Oregon, and diver Anthony Giampietro, of Long Island, put on their drysuits and full-face masks on a boat ramp and plunged into the icy water. While diving deep into the debris filled with water, Bishop said that diving deep into this murky and dark water seems like swimming deep into Chocolate milk.

Long History behind Discovery of person

The discovery brings near certain closure to the mystery of what happened to the missing person. Amabile, who was 38 and worked at the United Parcel Service centre on Oregon Avenue in South Philadelphia. He had just awakened after working a nightshift and was rushing to pick up his daughters who were then 5 and 8 when he went disappeared on a December afternoon in 2003. He had called the babysitter to tell her he was running late. His cell phone last pinged off a local police tower, but he was never seen again reported by The Philadelphia Inquirer.

At the time of Amabile’s disappearance, his family said he wore an implanted insulin pump for his diabetes and could become confused and lose the sense of where he was due to low blood sugar. They said they had come to believe he was dead because they knew he would never abandon his daughters. As per The Philadelphia Inquirer, On Saturday, after the volunteer divers signalled their discovery, Stephen Amabile said, he now believes his brother must have got into a diabetic coma and drove into the creek after making a wrong turn. On Sunday, after huddling with the Amabile family one last time, Bishop and his divers packed up. “It’s an absolute honor and privilege to provide this service to families,” he said.

Image: Website/@The Philadalphia Inquirer