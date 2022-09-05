US Man Pronounced Brain Dead Miraculously Shows Activity Minutes Before Organ Donation

In a shocking incident, a US man who was declared dead, miraculously showed signs of neurological activity, minutes before his organs were to be harvested for donation. According to Meghan Marlow, wife of the 37-year-old patient, Ryan Marlow, her husband was suffering from Listeriosis -- a serious infection usually caused by eating food contaminated with the bacterium Listeria monocytogenes. In a Facebook live stream, Meghan said her husband had already spent more than two months in ICU at Health Wake Forest Baptist Medical Centre. After two weeks, she said the doctors declared him "clinically dead".

According to LifeSource, a tissue donation organisation, brain death results from swelling in the brain; blood flow in the brain ceases and without blood to oxygenate the cells, the tissue dies. It is irreversible. Once brain tissue dies, there is nothing that can be done to heal it. Sharing the tragic news, Megan said she was about to celebrate their 16th wedding anniversary, but unfortunately, her husband landed in ICU.

"Two weeks ago today I was packing a suitcase for Ryan and I to celebrate our 16th wedding anniversary! And today… I sit in an ICU room watching him suffer and no one seems to know why. This morning has been a complete whirlwind. Ryan was transferred to ICU a bit ago. He is suffering and my heart is broken," she said in a Facebook post.

Later in another social media post, Megan said her husband has lost the ability to speak and no longer uses his left side. His oxygen dropped very low along with his heart rate. Her husband had taken a turn for the worse after suffering swelling in the brain. Subsequently, doctors declared him "neurologically dead".

Ryan responds minutes before organ removal

On August 30, his family gathered at the funeral site to say the last goodbye to Marlow. “My heart could not bare it,” Megan said in a Facebook post. However, her niece, who went to the hospital to bring body of Ryan, informed Megan that her husband has shown some movement after watching the video of three of his children. Upon investigation, a doctor then informed her that a CT scan had shown signs of brain activity. “Because of his rare circumstance, they called in an expert panel and discovered that they made a mistake and that my husband, in fact, did not pass away,” she said during a Facebook live stream.

Image: Facebook/Megan Marlow