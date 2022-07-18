US: Man Pulls Out Gun On 2 Women For Not Thanking Him For Holding Door Open

A man in US' Connecticut was arrested on Saturday after he allegedly pulled out a gun on two women as they did not thank him for holding a door open for them. The man got angry after the two women did not express their gratitude to him for his kind gesture.

The 25-year-old man named Joshua Murray was charged with carrying a pistol without a permit, two counts of Breach of Peace 2nd Degree and interfering with a police officer, reported US-based Fox61 News. Murray is also scheduled to appear in Meriden Superior Court on August 2 and was held on a $25,000 bond.

The Hamden police responded after they received a call from the Hamden Family Dollar store on Saturday afternoon after receiving a report that a man was pointing a gun at two customers outside of the store. However, nobody was injured in the incident.

Murray was later arrested on a nearby street with a gun in his possession, informed the Hamden police in a statement.

The incident occurred at a time, when gun laws in the United States are under the radar. However, the US Supreme Court in its one of the biggest rulings in June 2022 said that Americans have a right to carry firearms in public for self-defense.

The court also termed the rights important because about half a dozen of the states in the country have conditioned getting a license to carry a gun in public on the person demonstrating an actual need — sometimes called “good cause” or “proper cause” — to carry the weapon and ruled that this is enough to limit who can carry a weapon in those states.

Recent incidents of gun violence in US

