US: Man Sentenced To Six Months In Prison For Molesting Flight Attendant

On Monday, a Canadian man who was accused of groping a flight attendant back in August on an American Airlines flight pleaded guilty and was sentenced to six months in prison. As per a report by the Insider, the 50-year-old man, Enio Socorro Zayas, was sentenced in federal court in Miami on Monday after pleading guilty to one count of assault. Zayas was accused of groping the flight attendant on August 6 aboard a flight from Cancun to Miami.

The complaint suggests that the flight attendant was offering passengers snacks and when she came across Zayas, seated in an aisle, she assumed he was asleep and placed a packet of goodies in his lap. As she turned her back to serve other passengers, she said she felt a hand grip the bottom of her leg which slowly moved up. The court filings stated that the flight attendant quickly turned around and told the man that he can't do that.

Numerous passengers witnessed incident

After the incident, numerous passengers who witnessed the groping approached the flight attendant to express their shock and outrage. Many others told the flight attendant that they would be willing to recount what had transpired to law enforcement, according to the Insider report. The flight attendant then spoke with the police after the flight arrived in Miami. The investigating officer then spoke with another passenger in a close aisle seat, who verified the flight attendant's claim.

Zayas' attorney claimed that the initial charge brought against Zayas was sexual assault but the government lacked sufficient evidence to prove the more serious accusation, so prosecutors reduced the indictment to a misdemeanour assault charge in exchange for the six-month prison sentence, the Insider reported.

6,000 allegations of disruptive behaviour in flights were filed in 2021

The instance comes at a time when there is a countrywide surge in disruptive and rowdy passenger behaviour. Federal Aviation Administration suggests that about 6,000 allegations of disruptive behaviour in flights were filed in 2021, according to CNN. The FAA adopted a "zero-tolerance" policy for disruptive passenger behaviour in January 2021, in favour of punishments that can include large fines and jail time.

