US Man Sheds 165 Kg After Doctor Said He Was A Ticking Time Bomb

World Health Organisation (WHO) declared ‘obesity’ a global pandemic in 1997, designating it as a major health problem. In India too, obesity is reaching epic proportions. According to news reports, one in every four people in India is overweight. While people are looking for ways to reduce weight, a story from Mississippi, US will prove to be an inspiration for people who are already in their weight loss journey.

Nicholas Craft who weighed a whopping 365 pounds (165 Kg) reduced his weight and entered the normal category over four years. Craft was warned by doctors that he was a “ticking time bomb” and would not live longer, reported WDAM 7.

Craft said, “Depression lead me to overeat, and I couldn't get around as I should”. Due to his condition, body aches, knee pain, and shortness of breath were normal and he couldn’t “get into regular vehicles”. Craft said he was restricted to his bed and even stopped attending family events and travelling.

Weight loss journey begins

Craft’s grandmother encouraged him to lose weight and said she wanted to see him more often. The journey to shed the excess fat began in 2019 when Nicholas Craft was able to reduce about 18 Kg in the first month by following a dieting regimen. Craft in a Facebook post said, “Don’t limit yourself, ppl limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you What you believe you can achieve.”

He told fox news digital that he wanted to live a long life and then decided to transform his eating habits, completely giving up on junk food. He didn't take a specialised weight loss diet and kept a razor-sharp focus on the calorie intake.

Post the transformation losing over 400 pounds, Craft said his breathing improved and he no longer faced issues travelling around. However, his grandmother died before Craft could cut his weight back to normal.

Image: Nicholas Craft