US Man Sues Company For Birthday Party That Triggered Panic Attack, Wins $450,000 Lawsuit

A man in the United States (US) has been awarded $450,000 in a lawsuit against his ex-employer after the company threw him a surprise birthday party despite his warnings that it would trigger stress and anxiety in him.

According to the BBC, a man from Kentucky in the US, Kevin Berling won $450,000 in a lawsuit over a birthday party. Berling was working as a lab technician at Gravity Diagnostics when his company threw him a birthday party at lunchtime in August 2019. Berling soon filed a lawsuit against the company and claimed that the birthday party at the company triggered a series of panic attacks.

In a lawsuit that was filed in Kentucky's Kenton County, Berling blamed the company discriminated against him based on his disability. He also stated that he asked his company's manager not to celebrate his birthday at the workplace as it normally does for its employees, as it could trigger panic attacks in him and bring back uneasy childhood memories.

Despite Berling's request, the company threw him a surprise party that resulted in panic attacks. However, Berling later apologised for his panic attacks. According to the BBC, a few days later after his birthday, he received an email from his company, “informing him that he was being terminated because of the events of the previous week”.

Berling wins $450,000 in lawsuit

Kevin Berling was given $450,000 by the jury after the trial ended in late March, including $300,000 for emotional pain and $150,000 for lost pay. Julie Brazil, Gravity Diagnostics' chief operating officer, told local news site Link NKY that the company stands by its decision to fire Berling, who she claims violated the workplace violence policy.