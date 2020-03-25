US Man Tests Positive For COVID-19 After Attending 'coronavirus Party'

While leaders around the world are urging people to practice social distancing, a group of young people in Kentucky, US got together to take part in ‘coronavirus party’. According to international media reports, one person even got infected with coronavirus after attending the party. Currently, the US has more than 54,000 confirmed cases and the deadly virus has claimed nearly 784 lives in the country.

While speaking to an international media outlet, Governor Andy Beshear said that the partygoers got together intentionally because they thought ‘they were invincible’. Beshear said that the group defied the guidance issued by the state to practice social distancing purposefully. He added that the incident made him ‘angry’ as anyone who does something like this, may think they ‘indestructible’, but it is someone’s loved one they’re hurting.

READ: COVID-19: Donald Trump Says 'working Very Hard' To Help New York, Slams 'fake News'

Potential epicentre

Meanwhile, the World Health Organisation has said on March 25 that the United States has the potential to become the new epicentre of the deadly coronavirus outbreak due to a ‘very large acceleration in infections’ in the country. The crisis due to the pandemic has prompted more governors to join states ordering all citizens to stay at home and practice social distancing. WHO spokesperson Margaret Harris has told the reporters that over the past 24 hours, 85 per cent of the new cases worldwide were from Europe and the US and out of those, at least 40 per cent were just from the US.

READ: Ivanka Trump Lauds OYO Rooms For Providing Free Stay To Medical Workers In US

Another WHO official has said that in order to combat the deadly coronavirus outbreak, just lockdowns are ‘not enough’. This comes as the fatal virus has now spread to over 190 countries and the global infection count has crossed 4,22,000, which has prompted major cities to go under lockdown. The leaders have viewed social distancing as the most effective way to tackle the pandemic. However, Dr Mike Ryan said that countries should instead focus on “finding who is sick” and then ‘isolate them’.

In a televised interview with an international media outlet, Ryan has said, "The danger right now with the lockdowns ... if we don't put in place the strong public health measures now, when those movement restrictions and lockdowns are lifted, the danger is the disease will jump back up." Most of the European countries, along with the United States have followed the strict measures taken by China and other Asian countries in order to stem the virus spread.

(Image credits: Unsplash/representative)

READ: BIG: US Acted Slowly, Says Bill Gates As Trump Waits For Result Of Lockdowns Like In India

READ: Ex-Trump Lawyer Loses Effort For Early Prison Release