US Man Trapped Naked Inside New York State Theatre Wall Rescued After Two Days

After being trapped inside the walls of a theatre in Syracuse, New York for two days, a man has been rescued by the authorities on Friday. As per the BBC report, someone heard the sound coming out from the wall at around 07:30 pm as the man trapped inside repeatedly banged the wall, crying for help. As a result, firefighters were dispatched to rescue the man. According to local media, rescuers cut through the walls of the theatre and discovered the man naked. He was then taken to the Upstate University Hospital for medical assistance.

Officials of the Syracuse Fire Department who rescued the man said that it was unclear how he got into the crawlspace behind the wall in a statement on Facebook. The individual had been observed strolling around the building earlier in the week, according to Landmark Theatre director Mike Intaglietta, who spoke with Syracuse News.

Syracuse Fire Department shared three images on Facebook

The Syracuse Fire Department shared three images on Facebook while drilling through the wall along with a long caption, a part of which read, "Upon arrival, members of Rescue Company drilled a hole in the wall and utilised a fibre-optic camera to determine his exact location and how to best extricate him. Firefighters were then able to free the individual after carefully cutting through several layers of drywall and structural clay tile. He was treated and transported to Upstate University Hospital by AMR. His condition is not currently known."

According to BBC, John Kane, deputy head of the Syracuse fire department said that the man hid in a crawlspace for two days before getting trapped after falling inside the wall of the theatre's male restrooms. The individual appeared to be suffering from mental illness, according to the police.

Intaglietta is happy that the Syracuse Fire Department saved him

Employees who saw him lost track of his whereabouts and assumed he had departed, according to Mike Intaglietta. He said that he is not sure if he came to use the restroom. According to CNY Central, he further said that he is thankful that the man was able to cry for help. He also said that he is delighted that they had people to hear him and the Syracuse Fire Department saved him.

Image: Facebook/@Syracuse Fire Department