US Man Uses Face Mask To Cover Eyes While Dozing On Flight; Draws Hilarious Reactions

As the United States continues to top the number of Coronavirus cases in the world, people have grown more cautious before while stepping outside their homes. While wearing masks and maintaining social distance is mandatory, many others are working on building their immunity to fight the fatal disease. The safety protocols may be clear for most people in America, except for a few who did not clearly understand the right way of putting on a face mask.

A photo that has gone viral on social media, that features a man using a face shield as a sleep mask while dozing off on a flight. He was photographed by his co-passenger Jessica Hazeltine who shared the photo on Twitter and it went viral within a few hours. She admitted that her co-passenger used a surgical mask to cover his eyes throughout his entire journey from Cleveland to Nashville on Allegiant Airlines on Friday.

I don't think anything I've seen so perfectly captures why there's no way the US is going to be getting on top of COVID-19 pandemic anytime soon. pic.twitter.com/Sa0WNYyYs6 — Cassandra of Troy (@BrynnTannehill) June 28, 2020

'Blinded by science'

The viral photo drew hilarious reactions from netizens who did not miss the chance to troll the man, especially over his cap which read ‘Make America Great Again’ – a cap usually worn by supporters of President Donald Trump during his election rally. Taking a dig at the guy who used a face mask to cover his eyes, a Twitterati wrote ‘Make America Dumb Again’. Many others called out Allegiant Airlines for allowing him to wear his mask so carelessly. Here are some funny reactions to the picture that has now become a ‘meme’.

Hear no COVID, see no COVID, spread some COVID. — Luke Croft (@itishoagie) June 28, 2020

They blinded him with science — W_Will (@midnightjudges) June 28, 2020

Just one more reason I won't be flying till this is over.#COVIDIOTS — Terri Staying TF at Home 💜🙏🌊🌊🌊 (@TeresaShank5) June 28, 2020

