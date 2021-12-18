In a bizarre incident, a man was kicked out from a United Airlines flight for wearing underwear on his face instead of a mask. Adam Jenne, who hails from Florida, was heading to Washington DC from the Fort Lauderdale Airport when he was stopped on the plane by cabin crew for doing the unusual stunt.

The video of the incident is circulating on social media platforms, where Jenne is seen arguing with the crew members.

Jenne told WBBH News that he has done this on several flights as a protest against wearing masks. "I think the best way to illustrate absurdity is with absurdity," he said. "Every single flight has been met with different reactions from the flight crew," reported NBC News. However, this did not amuse the flight crew members, and Jenne was immediately removed from the flight.

Later, United Airlines shared an official statement with NBC News, "The customer clearly wasn’t in compliance with the federal mask mandate and we appreciate that our team addressed the issue on the ground prior to takeoff, avoiding any potential disruptions in the air," the statement read.

US Man wears underpants instead of mask on flight

In the viral video recorded by a co-passenger, Jenne is seen arguing with flight attendants, who ask him to leave the plane. When Jenne questioned the attendant about why he was being forced to leave, the crew member said he was "not in mask compliance."

During the entire conversation, Jenne is seen wearing the red undergarment on his face. However, many people on board were in favour of Jenne. One passenger in the video is heard asking, "Did he just get kicked off for wearing a mask?" The passenger further left the flight, saying, "I'm out of here, forget it." As per various media reports, many passengers walked out of the plane after Jenne left. The airlines also sent an email to Jenne informing him that he is now banned from their airline until the case is reviewed by the Passenger Incident Review Committee. United Airlines said that it stands by the staff's decision to ask Jenne to comply with the COVID-19 protocol.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image